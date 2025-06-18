'Do NOT be tempted to swim in our lakes to cool off during this heatwave' warns The Parks Trust

The current heatwave, set to rise to 31 degrees this weekend, has prompted urgent safety warnings from The Parks Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the hottest day expected on Sunday, Willen Lake is preparing for a deluge of visitors.

But The Parks Trust has warned them not to be tempted to take a dip in the water to cool off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the water may look inviting, swimming in the lake is strictly prohibited. There are hidden dangers beneath the surface including cold water shock, strong currents and underwater obstacles,” said a spoeksperson.

Willen Lake

The no swimming rule excludes booked and lifeguarded activities such as Aqua Parcs, when wetsuits are worn.

The Willen Lake team has also urged all visitors to stay hydrated by brining plenty of water with them and making use of the drinking water refill points around the lake.

They are also reminding visitors to supervise children and keep a close eye on children at all times, particularly near the water’s edge and on play areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors should be mindful of wildlife and take litter home or use the bins provided.

The spokesperson added: “BBQs are not permitted: There’s a strict no-BBQ policy for all Milton Keynes’ parks to help prevent fires. Please do not bring a barbecue of any sorts and instead pack a picnic or enjoy the on-site food and drink facilities.”

Robert Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake: "We want everyone to enjoy Willen Lake safely during this spell of hot weather. Our teams will be on hand to support visitors and ensure everyone can have a fun and relaxing time. Please take care of yourselves and others by following the advice, and most importantly, do not enter the lake to swim."

For those looking to enjoy the sunshine and cool off safely, Willen Lake offers a variety of fun, water-based activities, including Splash 'n' Play, which is a shallow splash area for younger children, and Aqua Parcs, a giant inflatable obstacle course on the water.

There are also pedalos, kayaks and canoes for hire, as well as stand up paddleboards. For more information, opening times and bookings, visit here.

-