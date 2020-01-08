Do you know an unsung hero in Milton Keynes?

The Mayor of Milton Keynes is launching a special awards ceremony to find the unsung heroes from all over the city.

Councillor Sam Crooks wants to hear about people who give their time to deserving causes, who selflessly step up to help others, or who help making MK a better place.

Mayor Sam Crooks

They could be a volunteer at a major organisation, or perhaps they support a vulnerable neighbour - or maybe something quite different.

There are many people who work tirelessly to support and help others in our locality, and the Unsung Heroes Awards is a chance for all of us to show our appreciation,” he said.

“It can be easy to focus on negative news stories, but I want these awards to focus on the positivity in Milton Keynes, and there is lots to be found in our communities.”

“We owe those responsible a debt of gratitude, and this event will be the perfect opportunity to say thank you.”

Do you know someone deserving?

Email the name and address of the person you want to nominate, together with 300 words saying why, to: unsungheroesmk@gmail.com