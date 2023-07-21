News you can trust since 1981
Do you know someone who should be recognised in the Thames Valley Community Policing Awards?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Don’t miss chance to vote before August 21 deadline
By Olga Norford
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read

Nominations for Thames Valley Police's 2023 Community Policing Awards are still open.

These awards are in their 22nd year and provide the opportunity to nominate officers, staff and volunteers who have made an exceptional difference to your community.

If you know someone who has gone above and beyond in their role, someone who you believe should be recognised for their efforts in protecting our communities over the last year and you would like to say thank you to them, consider them for this year’s Community Policing Awards.

Nominations for the TVP Community Policing Awards close on Monday, August 21Nominations for the TVP Community Policing Awards close on Monday, August 21
This year there are eight categories; Community Police Officer, Police Community Support Officer, Special Constable, Diversity Champion, Cadet, Volunteer, Community Volunteer and Problem Solving Award.

To find the award criteria, nomination guidance and links to nomination forms, visit the Community Policing Award page here

Nominations close on Monday, August 21 with winners announced at the end of October.