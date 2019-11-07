Do you recognise these famous faces from 1978 at charity cricket match in Milton Keynes?

Do you recognise any of the famous faces in this charity cricket match that took place in Bletchley's Manor Fields more than 40 years ago?

A team of workers from Telephone Rentals, then one of MK's biggest employers, took on the Lord Taverners XI.

The famous faces of the Lord Taverner's XI

The match raised several thousand pounds for the Lord Taverners cricket and disability sport charity.

The Taverners line up included actor John Alderton, TV personality Nicholas Parsons, wrestler Mick McManus and comedian Jasper Carrott.

Playing for the Telephone Rentals team was David Hopkins, who is now a Milton Keynes Conservative councillor.

Telephone Rentals had its international headquarters in Bletchley's Buckingham Road, in a four storey black glass building that now stands empty.

The TR and MK team

The company was taken over by Cable & Wireless in 1986 and became part of Mercury Communications before eventually becoming Cable and Wireless Communications and then, by takeover, Vodafone.

The famous names on the Lord Taverner's XI teamsheet