Do you recognise this man? Milton Keynes City Council releases image of serial tagger they wish to identify
Tagging is the act of illegally writing a name, personal signature or logo on public or private property without permission, and is considered a basic form of graffiti.
The council said in a social media post that tagging “can bring communities down,” with the authority adding that it spent £200,000 cleaning up tags and graffiti last year.
“We’ll always try to take action against serial taggers but can only prosecute if we find them,” the council said.
As part of efforts to identify serial taggers, the council has urged anyone who recognises the man in the picture to email [email protected].