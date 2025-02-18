Dobbies in Milton Keynes vows to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research charity
Dobbies and Alzheimer’s Research UK will work together to highlighting the benefits of garden to support brain health, and to raising funds for a cure for dementia.
Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and almost one million people in the UK are living with it. This partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK will see Dobbies highlight the benefits of garden living for brain health, and through colleague and customer activity raise vital funds to support research to find a cure for dementia.
This move follows a successful national appeal made by Dobbies to charities across the UK. The partnership will launch from March 2025 with a year- round programme to educate on the impact of dementia and encourage donations.
Dobbies Garden Centres’ CEO, David Robinson said: “When we were looking for a new charity partner that would be the right fit for us, and resonate with our customers, Alzheimer’s Research UK stood out as an ideal choice.
“As well as fundraising to help research into a cure for dementia, our aim through this partnership is to inspire people to keep their brains healthy. Gardening can really help this through stimulating both body and mind, and staying connected with other people is also very important. In our Milton Keynes store we have everything needed to help people garden, and through our restaurant and events we also help bring people together.”
He added: “As we celebrate 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow, we’re really proud to be embarking on this important new partnership.
Chief Executive Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, Hilary Evans-Newton, said: “Alzheimer’s Research UK is incredibly excited to join forces with Dobbies. Brains are like gardens, when well-tended and looked after, they can flourish. We’ll work together with Dobbies to inspire their community to protect their brain health through activities like gardening, while raising vital funds for a cure for dementia.
“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. Alzheimer’s Research UK exists to change this.”