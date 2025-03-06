Dobbies offers free plants and equipment to community garden schemes in Milton Keynes

Dobbies garden centre is inviting applications from community gardens for free plants, tools and products.

Schools, charities and local groups can apply to the Dobbies Community Gardens scheme to receive support for their green spaces, whether they are indoor or outdoor.

The Bletchley garden centre says it is passionate about giving back to the community, and in the past year its national chain has supported more than 350 local groups through local initiatives all over the UK.

Successful groups will get the store’s help through donations to help bring this community space to life and keep it blooming throughout the year. Dobbies’ Green Team will also offer volunteer hours to support each project.

Dobbies are offering to help with community garden scheme in Milton Keynes.

Dobbies’ Operations Director, Nick Anderson, said: “There are so many fantastic local groups near our Milton Keynes store and Dobbies Community Gardens gives us the opportunity to give something back.

“We want to hear from all types of groups, whether it’s a school looking to build a sensory garden, a charity group trying to expand their fruit and vegetable growing project or a community group looking to rejuvenate an unused space.

He added: “Our store colleagues are looking forward to hearing from local groups who would benefit from their support this year. We’re always looking to inspire the next generation of gardeners or offer a helping hand to those groups looking to freshen up their communal garden areas.”

Applications are now open and can be made online here.

All applicants must live within 20 miles of a Dobbies store.