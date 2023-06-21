Dog lovers all over Milton Keynes are urged to help find very special missing dog Starla

A massive citywide hunt has been launched to find a terrified dog that has been missing for a week.

Large black and white collie cross Starla found her forever home in MK after a troubled history, which started when she was rescued from Greece and brought to the UK to be rehomed

Sadly her first owner died and she ended up in rescue again, in Derby. This time Milton Keynes couple Tom Gruber and Chloe Weight saw her photo and fell in love with her.

Have you seen Starla?

“She looked so troubled and in need of love and care. It was love at first sight,” said Tom.

Highly nervous Starla, who is still only 18 months old, came to live at their Crownhill home just over a month ago but was already learning to trust her new owners and greet them with kisses and a wagging tail.

Tom’s mum, who lives near Willen Lake, looked after her while the couple went to work and Starla settled happily there too.

But on Wednesday last week, June 13, something spooked the nervous hound and as Tom’s mum opened the front door to let a visitor out, Starla suddenly bolted outside.

Starla is the subject of a citywide hunt in MK

"My mum tried to chase her, as did a passer-by, but she was too quick. She ran to Willen Lake and was spotted running past Willen Hospice,” said Tom.

"She is so nervous and being chased would make her run even faster... She’d most likely hide in a bush or somewhere dark or quiet.”

The couple launched an appeal on Facebook for sightings and even made a dedicated Facebook page called Help Find Starla from Willen MK15.

Almost immediately a sighting was reported. Starla had been spotted on the island in the middle of Willen Lake North. Incredibly, she must have swam across the lake to get there.

Two photos show a front view of Starla's markings

Chloe, who is a teaching assistant, said: "The fire brigade was called and they called water rescue. They did laps of the island but by then it was too dark and it was too densely wooded to see anything.

Tom went across in a canoe but, while he found Starla’s paw prints everywhere, there was no sign of her. However, special infrared cameras clearly showed she’d been wandering about on the island in the dark.

The Parks Trust promptly provided a boat and the dedicated Dog Squad MK came out with a large trap, baited with food.

Since then Starla has left the island and she was spotted earlier this week on the industrial estate off Tickford Street in Newport Pagnell and later on the A509 just outside Newport.

Dozens of dog lovers are already helping search for her and others are urged to keep an eye out for the large black and white dog, who is believed to be crossed with a Great Dane.

“We just want her home and safe. She must be so scared,” said Tom.

He and Chloe have thanked everyone for their help. “The support has been immensely overwhelming and we appreciate you all,” they said,

