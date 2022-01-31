Dog-loving Milton Keynes company heads for global success after vowing judges on TV's Dragon's Den

Dragon’s Den multi-millionaire and entrepreneur, Sara Davies has put her paws on MK-based dog accessory company Barking Bags to bring a whole new meaning to the phrase 'doggy bags'.

The company founders, retired teachers Debbie Greaves and Rob Angell, made their pitch with their specialist dog walking bags in front of millions of viewers last week. They even took along their pet pooch to meet the TV team and demonstrate the products.

Dragon Sara was so impressed with their bags and accessories that she wants to go global with them.

Barking Bags

Already, days later, the company has had such record sales that many of its products are sold out on their website.

The news has particularly thrilled MK SNAP, a local scheme for people with learning difficulties. For one of their tasks is to pack the bags ready for Barking Dogs to sell.

An MK SNAP spokesman told the Citizen: "The learners at MK SNAP are thrilled about the success of Barking Bags team. People with learning disabilities at MK SNAP make up the dog walking bags in their work training sessions."

Debbie said: "We are so proud of the team at MKSNAP, who have been packing our bags for the last couple of years. They learn valuable skills and they enjoy supporting a local business too. It is a win-win for everyone."

Barking Bags' Debbie Greaves and Rob Angell on BBC Dragons' Den (Image: BBC)

The specially-designed dog walking bags have a place to store everything dog owners need for their walks ,without compromising on style.

Most of the bags are handmade in India in a small artisan workshop, which Debbie and Rob visit regularly. All of them are unisex and come in a range of water-resistant fabrics and luxury leather.

They are deliberately multifunctional so that people can make them your own and can be easily accessorised. Platinum Pet Food and Scrumbles supply Barking Bags with free samples of dog food and these are popped in all those sold in the UK. All also come with a free roll of compostable poop bags.

Debbie and Rob were inspired to produce the bags after they were out walking with their own dog Maisie.

One of the Barking Bags