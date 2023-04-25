News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
3 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
18 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
50 minutes ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
59 minutes ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email

Dog owners from all over Milton Keynes invited to special free doggy party at Willen Lake

The fun is spread over two days next month

By Sally Murrer
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read

Thousands of dog owners are invited to enjoy a weekend of fun at the city’s Big Doggie next month.

The popular two day free event returns on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21.

It’s designed just for canine friends and their owners and features a jam-packed programme of activities including dog shows and displays. There will also be dog paw-trait artists, advice from MK Vet Group, dock-diving from K9 Aqua-sport and have-a-go agility with Keynes Kanines.

The Big Doggy Do is at Willen Lake in MKThe Big Doggy Do is at Willen Lake in MK
The Big Doggy Do is at Willen Lake in MK
Most Popular

Running from 12 noon until 5pm on both days, The Big Doggie Do isorganised by The Parks Trust.

Aimee Tidman from The Parks Trust said, “The Big Doggie Do is back for another year with a brand-new programme that promises to delight our visitors. We’re thrilled to provide local dog owners with a chance to come together, celebrate their pets and have fun whilst learning lots about how to care for their animals responsibly.”

Visit here for full details.

Related topics:Dog ownersMilton Keynes