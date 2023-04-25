Dog owners from all over Milton Keynes invited to special free doggy party at Willen Lake

Thousands of dog owners are invited to enjoy a weekend of fun at the city’s Big Doggie next month.

The popular two day free event returns on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21.

It’s designed just for canine friends and their owners and features a jam-packed programme of activities including dog shows and displays. There will also be dog paw-trait artists, advice from MK Vet Group, dock-diving from K9 Aqua-sport and have-a-go agility with Keynes Kanines.

The Big Doggy Do is at Willen Lake in MK

Running from 12 noon until 5pm on both days, The Big Doggie Do isorganised by The Parks Trust.

Aimee Tidman from The Parks Trust said, “The Big Doggie Do is back for another year with a brand-new programme that promises to delight our visitors. We’re thrilled to provide local dog owners with a chance to come together, celebrate their pets and have fun whilst learning lots about how to care for their animals responsibly.”

