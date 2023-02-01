Dog that killed four-year-old girl was a 'family pet', confirm police in Milton Keynes

Police have confirmed the dog that tragically killed the four-year-old girl on Netherfield was a family pet.

And they say investigations are ongoing to establish the breed of the animal.

In a statement released this afternoon, Superintendent Marc Tarbit, Local Policing Area Commander for Milton Keynes, said police were continuing to investigate the death.

Police were at the scene of the dog attack on Netherfield within minutes

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl who has died in this extremely tragic incident,” he said.

“Our police officers remain at the scene of this extremely tragic incident, which has shocked the whole city. If anyone wants to speak to our officers, please feel free to approach them with any questions or concerns that you may have.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we conducting a number of ongoing enquiries. However, if any members of the public have any information that can support our investigation, please visit our website or call 101, quoting reference 1546 (31/1).

“We can confirm that the dog was destroyed yesterday evening by armed officers at the scene. The dog is believed to be a family pet and work is ongoing to establish the breed.”

The superintendent added: “There has been wide spread speculation about the incident which is not helpful and is distressing for the family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

“No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.”

The tragedy happened yesterday (Tuesday) at 5pm when the little girl was savagely mauled by the dog in her own back garden on Broadlands..

Neighbours heard her mum’s desperate screams for help and police and ambulance arrived within minutes. But sadly, the tot was killed instantly.

Armed police later shot the dog dead after closing off roads and evacuating nearby householder for their own safety.

Some neighbours say the dog has not been with the family for long – possibly only a matter of weeks.

The tight-knit Netherfield community is shocked and devastated by the horror that happened on their doorstep and have laid flowers at the scene.

Families on the estate are gathering for a candlelit vigil for the child tonight at the Grand Union Vineyard church.

Senior pastor at the church, Chris Morley, said: “A tragedy like this cuts to the heart of the community here in Netherfield.”

He said the community is known for drawing together and supporting each other.

