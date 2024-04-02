Dog-walker-turned-prison-worker at Milton Keynes' HMP Woodhill encourages others to apply for busy frontline role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog-walker turned prison worker at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes is encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

Mica Hurley joined the high security prison in 2022 as an Operational Support Grade (OSG). She is responsible for tasks including security and searches at the gate, managing deliveries, supervising visitors, and monitoring phone calls and CCTV.

And now the 28-year-old is encouraging others to follow in her footsteps by applying for a busy frontline role ‘where no two days are the same’.

Previously self-employed as a dog walker, Mica decided to join the prison service for financial stability.

She said: “I had never thought about working in the prison service or even heard of an OSG role. But as soon as I read the job specification, I thought it sounded perfect for me. I liked that there was a variety of different things you can do in the role – I didn’t want to be sitting down in an office, doing one job day in day out.

“Before starting at HMP Woodhill, I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into because I’d never experienced anything like a prison environment before – but I needn’t have worried. As soon as I joined everyone was really friendly and helped explain things.

“The people really make the job. It’s almost like a big community and I was surprised that there is such a mixture of people doing this role. There are a few colleagues who are doing their first proper jobs after college, but my best friend here is in her 60s.”

Mica says she is proud to work for the prison.

Mica, who enjoys agility training with her dog Archer in her spare time, said the job suits those who like being on their feet, rather than being stuck behind a desk.

She added: “I’m really proud of the role I do. Unlike being a prison officer we don’t have lots of contact with prisoners. But the prison wouldn’t run without OSGs - we do a bit of everything to help everyone get their jobs done.