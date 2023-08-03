Dog who's lived his whole life in a cramped kennel seeks new loving home in Milton Keynes

Butch had never seen the outside world or been inside a house until he was rescued by the RSPCA

A dog who spent all his life living in terrible conditions in an outside kennel is seeking new owners to let him enjoy the outside world.

Little Fell Terrier Butch was rescued by the RSPCA as part of an investigation. Now the charity is making a heart-felt plea to find him a new home and build his confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three year-old came into RSPCA care in March 2022 after inspectors who found him living in “awful conditions”. They were appalled to discover he had only ever known life in a kennel, without even a toy to play with.

Butch now loves going for walks

This meant he found the world quite frightening, especially being inside houses and new environments. But staff at the RSPCA’s Blackberry Farm Animal Centre have been working hard over the months to build his confidence.

Centre manager Julie Allen said: “Butch has the sweetest little face and it broke our hearts to see how frightened of the world he was - because of his past experiences. While we can’t talk much about his history, he has indeed had a really hard start to his life.

“Having only known life in an outside kennel, he found being indoors confusing and frightening and we had to spend so much time reassuring him that he was safe and could trust us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What is lovely to see is that toys really bring Butch out of his shell and it's so heart-warming to see him play with them and be the dog he always should have been.

“He also loves to have a wander with all the different smells and is independent when out walking and he has starting to relax in indoor areas around the site and in a home.”

Butch is looking for a home where adopters have previous experience with nervous dogs and know how to read dog body language.

He can be a little unsure of new people but has bonded with regular handlers and will now seek out a fuss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butch also frequently spends a short amount of time in a staff member's home and has slowly started to show signs of being relaxed in the environment.

He can become stressed with noises, so he must live in a quiet semi-rural location where he can be away from busy traffic and relax on walks.

He loves to walk around with his friends as he benefits a lot from following what they are doing. Due to how much Butch relies on another dog, the centre is looking for a home with a female dog that can become his new friend and bring his confidence up.

As well as this, he will need a home that is adults only (16+ years) and with no other pets (other than the dog) due to his background.

Julie said: “Butch would bring so much love and a rewarding feeling to someone who can be patient with him to adjust.”