Manager Russell Martin was joined by Dean Lewington, Lee Nicholls, Joe Mason, Conor McGrandles, Jordan Houghton and Kieran Agard as they met patients, chatted with parents and staff, and handed out presents to the poorly youngsters. Pics by Jane Russell.

1. MK Dons visit the children's ward Conor McGrandles and Joe Mason jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. MK Dons visit the children's ward Jordan Houghton jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. MK Dons visit the children's ward Dean Lewington chats with a parent on the ward. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. MK Dons visit the children's ward Dean Lewington jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more