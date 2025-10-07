'Don't bother cooking - feed your family with Deliveroo' say delivery giants as new weekly meal plan scheme launches in Milton Keynes

Food delivery giants Deliveroo are urging busy households to forget about cooking and feed the family through their new weekly scheme.

‘Family Dinneroo’ brings family-friendly dishes from local favourite restaurants directly to the door for £25 or less a day.

Each offering is designed to feed up to four people and can be ordered from Mondays to Thursdays between 4.30pm and 6.30pm all over the city.

There is the option to pre-order up to five days in advance, choosing shareable dishes from PizzaExpress, Leon, Itsu, Bella Italia, Banana Tree, Prezzo, Las Iguanas, Wagamama, Bill’s or Pho in Milton Keynes.

All have been approved by Family Dinneroo ambassador, author and parenting advocate Giovanna Fletcher, who shares her tried-and-tested tips to help parents make family mealtimes more enjoyable.

She says the scheme can help parents relieve the mental and physical load of parenthood, school runs and after-school clubs and give families quality time together around the table.

“As busy parents, family time is everything, and in our house getting everyone around the table for dinner is a precious moment we try to protect. But there’s often so much to get done, from planning, to cooking, clearing up, all while juggling everything else,” she said,

"That’s why I love Deliveroo’s new Family Dinneroo. It’s a lifesaver on hectic days, with family sharing meals everyone will enjoy from some of the UK's most-loved restaurants.

She added: “The fact you can pre-order so dinner’s ready when you walk through the door makes such a difference. For me, it’s about balance. Some days I love to cook, other days I don’t have the time, and that’s okay. What matters most is sitting down together and really enjoying that time as a family.”

Giovanna is starring in Deliveroo’s new Sky TV campaign for Family Dinneroo, bringing the chaos and joy of family dinners to life on screen.

Giving her tips for happier mealtimes, she said: “Ditch the phones: When you’re at the table, try to be present. No phones, no scrolling, just you and your family.

“And loosen the rules: My boys have loads of energy and it can be hard to get them to sit at the table for long periods. I let them get up and move about and find they always come back to finish the meal. Everyone is happier when the pressure’s off.”

“As parents, we have so much to remember and do, the list feels endless sometimes. The important thing is to find ways to find balance, make life easier where you can, and spend time together.”

Brian Trollip, CEO at Dishoom said: 'When Deliveroo suggested this idea, we were delighted. It gives us more chances to bring families together mid-week, to share food, swap stories, and enjoy those small but special moments around the table… There are fun, convenient, delicious and shareable options to suit busy mid-week schedules.”

The Family Dinneroo roll-out is being phased over the coming months in selected towns and cities, including MK, and more places will be added as popularity grows. People can order via the Deliveroo app or online here.

The £25 price excludes service, delivery and other fees.