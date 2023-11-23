Don’t let Covid or flu spoil your Christmas say NHS bosses in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People eligible for Covid and flu vaccinations have been urged to book appointments ahead of an expected pre-Christmas surge in demand.

Vaccinations generally take around two weeks to start working, but hundreds of people in the Milton Keynes area have still not made arrangements to receive their immunisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most people will be offered a vaccination appointment or drop-in by their GP, but they can also go to any pharmacy or other location offering jabs this winter.

People have been urged to come forward and book their flu and Covid jabs

There are over 65 locations in across Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Luton offering Covid vaccinations to anyone who is eligible. As with the flu campaign, you don’t need to wait to be invited before coming forward.

The flu vaccine is also available to children, most of whom will receive a visit from an NHS vaccination team at their school. If your child was aged 2 or 3 years on August 31, 2023, or aged over 6 months to 2 years and in clinical risk groups, s/he is also eligible and you should contact your GP surgery to find out how to get a vaccination.

Some children are also eligible because of a health condition, or because they live with someone who is at increased risk of serious illness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Remember that it takes a couple of weeks for vaccines to work, so you do need to come forward very soon to get the protection you might want before spending the festive season with family and friends.

“We are seeing a double threat from flu and Covid-19, so it’s crucial that you take up your free vaccinations as soon as possible.

“In particular, there is a close relationship between getting older and increased risk from severe respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19 and flu, so I cannot stress enough how important it is to take up your vaccination entitlement. They could well save your life.

“Having your jabs is the best way to protect yourself and those closest to you, and there’s still time for eligible people to get them: just speak to your pharmacist or your GP for more details.”