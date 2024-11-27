Don't miss buying your gifts at this bumper Christmas Craft Fayre in aid of an excellent cause in Milton Keynes on Saturday
To be held on Saturday (November 30), the fayre has a new venue this year – at Newton Leys Pavilion in Furzey Way on Newton Leys.
Entry and parking are both free and there will be more than 30 independent stalls, making it the perfect place to start the Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses and Emily’s Star, a charity dedicated to helping children and young adults with life-limiting conditions in Milton Keynes.
The doors open at 12 noon and the event runs until 4pm.
Katie, the founder of Emily's Star, said this year’s event will feature the largest number of stalls yet, blending local independent businesses with charity fundraising stalls.
"This is a great opportunity to support a meaningful cause while enjoying some festive shopping,” she said.
Kate founded the charity 12 years ago following the loss of her baby daughter Emily, who was born with Edwards Sydrome, also known as Trisomy 18.
As well as raising awareness of Edwards/Trisomy 18, Emily’s Star helps families in a neonatal units all over the UK and supports all children in Milton Keynes aged 0 to 25 who fall under the care of the city’s Children with Complex needs nursing team.
The charity also provides premature babies with clothing, bonding aids and more via boxes and mini packs across the UK.