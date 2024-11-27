Don't miss buying your gifts at this bumper Christmas Craft Fayre in aid of an excellent cause in Milton Keynes on Saturday

The Emily's Star Christmas Craft Fayre is returning this weekend and it's bigger and better than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be held on Saturday (November 30), the fayre has a new venue this year – at Newton Leys Pavilion in Furzey Way on Newton Leys.

Entry and parking are both free and there will be more than 30 independent stalls, making it the perfect place to start the Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses and Emily’s Star, a charity dedicated to helping children and young adults with life-limiting conditions in Milton Keynes.

The doors open at 12 noon and the event runs until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily's Star Christmas Craft Fayre will be held on November 30 in Milton Keynes

Katie, the founder of Emily's Star, said this year’s event will feature the largest number of stalls yet, blending local independent businesses with charity fundraising stalls.

"This is a great opportunity to support a meaningful cause while enjoying some festive shopping,” she said.

Kate founded the charity 12 years ago following the loss of her baby daughter Emily, who was born with Edwards Sydrome, also known as Trisomy 18.

As well as raising awareness of Edwards/Trisomy 18, Emily’s Star helps families in a neonatal units all over the UK and supports all children in Milton Keynes aged 0 to 25 who fall under the care of the city’s Children with Complex needs nursing team.

The charity also provides premature babies with clothing, bonding aids and more via boxes and mini packs across the UK.

You can read more about Emily’s Star online here or make a donation here.