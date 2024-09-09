Don’t miss Camphill MK Handmade Craft and Food Fair which returns next month

Camphill MK is hosting its popular Handmade Craft & Food Fair on Saturday, November 9, at its Willen Park site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will celebrate craft, art, and food created by its talented residents who are part of a vibrant community that provides a meaningful working life for adults with learning disabilities.

Hosted at Chrysalis Milton Keynes, Café and grounds, the event will showcase residents’ artisan baked goods, preserves, traditional textiles and unique one-off art and craft items, offering the perfect opportunity to start festive shopping, eat locally, and meet new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camphill MK has invited 30 hand-selected local crafters, makers and artisans to join the event offering a selection of street food, crafts, preserves, soaps, candles, textiles, upcycled wood, garden crafts, jewellery, festive gifts, and more.

Camphill MK Handmade Craft & Food Fair is being held on Saturday, November 9

A selection of street food will also be available outside on the grounds, providing delicious, locally made and sourced eats.

Entertainment will come courtesy of local musicians, who will be revealed on the day.

All funds raised will go back into the vibrant charitable community that supports adults with learning disabilities and those who support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event, which is on from 10am to 3pm, is family-friendly and open to all.

This is a mostly indoor event with pay and display parking available at the Peace Pagoda, Willen.

Further information is available via Camphill MK’s Facebook Event Page or online

Time: 10am – 3pm

FREE entry