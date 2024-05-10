Don’t miss FREE baby show this weekend which is raising funds for leading Milton Keynes charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Toddle About Baby Show takes place at The Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton, tomorrow, in support of Milton Keynes charity Emily’s Star. (11/5)

The show is free to attend and promises to be a perfect family day out, with activities and entertainment for children including soft play area, book signing by children’s author Tom Kreffer, outdoor food stalls, chill out/feeding area, live demonstrations and photo opportunities with magical princesses.

Parents will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets with some fantastic prizes on offer including a £50 Water Babies voucher, Cossato Yo! Stroller by Bumpstart Baby Shop worth £199,

sledging session at Snozone for a family of 4 worth £60 and much more.

All proceeds will go to the Emily’s Star charity which has supported children and babies in Milton Keynes for more than 11 years, offering support to families with children with complex needs in the local area and providing premature babies with clothing, bonding aids and more, via boxes and mini packs across the UK.

Visitors will also be able to talk to the team from Emily’s Star, learn more about the charity’s work with advice, support and guidance on avalable.

Pia Howe, event organiser, said: “A lot of thought and effort has gone into the organisation of this event.

“We are going to have a huge variety of businesses, from not-on-the-high-street companies to well-known and loved brands, so parents are able to make an informed decision on what to buy and get expert advice on the day”.