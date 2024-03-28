Don’t miss Ibiza Orchestra Experience which returns to Milton Keynes with new show for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don’t miss out on the chance to get advance tickets for the Ibiza Orchestra Experience which takes place at Milton Keynes’ Campbell Park on Friday, October 11.

The Ibiza Orchestra will perform on a large outdoor stage to create the perfect festival environment with a huge performance from the 26-piece live orchestra, set to thrill audiences.

The event promises a brand new show for 2024 with incredible support acts, vocal performances, live MC, glitter artists, laser show, pyrotechnics, festival Production, fire Breathers and street food.

A fantastic support act is also to be announced soon to rival acts such as Phats & Small, Marvin Humes, Artful Dodger, Wideboys, Dario G, Show Hawk Duo and

Stephani B who have supported the Orchestra in the past.

The Ibiza orchestra are a 26-instrument ensemble accompanied by amazing vocalists and DJ. The group have performed not only all over the UK but internationally with their own unique take on a number of classic dance music tracks that have been made iconic from DJs and nightclubs across ibiza.

Their repertoire includes tracks from producers and DJs such as 808 State, Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and Faithless and many more.

Tom Cullen, marketing Manager Ibiza Orchestra Experience, said: “We are delighted that tickets are now live for the Ibiza Orchestra Experience Milton Keynes.

“We expect tickets to sell out quickly with huge performances from the live orchestra, incredible support acts, and a lively atmosphere.”