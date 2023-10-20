Don’t miss out on early bird discount for popular Santa Dash event in Milton Keynes

Sign up for the Willen Hospice Santa Dash before October 31 to qualify for a discount

Christmas is just around the corner and now’s the chance to get involved with the popular Willen Hospice Santa Dash, sponsored by MyMiltonKeynes.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 17 with hundreds of people expected to walk, run or jog just over a mile around Willen’s North Lake in Santa suits to raise vital funds for the charity.

People signing up early can get £5 off the registration fee with an early-bird offer, which ends on October 31.

There is also a discounted ‘green’ option for those who wish to wear last year’s Santa suit, or come in their own festive fancy dress. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join in the fun too.

A Willen \hospice spokesperson said: “It wouldn’t be Christmas without our Santa Dash so join a sea of Santas as you run or walk around Willen North Lake and get into the festive spirit while supporting a good cause.”

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising and Events Manager added: “Our Santa Dash is a festive favourite and we are often told by families that this event marks the start of their Christmas.

"If you haven’t ‘dashed’ before and you’re looking for something fun and different to do with the family, then I encourage you to sign up and experience it – there’s really nothing quite like see hundreds of people dressed as Santa all in one place.”

The charity is kindly asking each ‘dasher’ to try and raise £50 to support the Hospice. Nikki added: “As fun as the Santa Dash is, it’s all about the fundraising. Our amazing Hospice staff will be caring for families and patients on Christmas Day, whether that’s on our In-Patient Unit overlooking Willen Lake, or in people’s own home, wherever home may be.

"The money raised at this event will make all the difference for those families facing an incredibly difficult Christmas.”