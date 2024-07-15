Don’t miss out on summer of fun activities at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willen Lake has announced endless activities to keep friends and family entertained during the school summer holidays.

They include a week of watersports fun where children aged from eight to 15 can work towards a watersports qualification in either sailing or paddlesports.

Flexible clubs are also available, including the Junior Paddlesports Club which costs just £10 for two hours of paddling practise on a Thursday evening. And, on Sunday mornings, the Sailing Club offers experienced sailors the chance to practice their skills.

Adventure courses include a range of taster sessions from sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking or staying on land with a Discover Archery session. Discover sessions last 90-minutes and are ideal for beginners to learn the basic skills in their chosen activity and suitable for adults and children aged eight and over.

Willen Lake’s brand-new wildlife themed Adventure Golf, located by Treetop Extreme, is also a must with a 12-hole course featuring sculptures of local wildlife to spot and learn about. Play in a group of up to six people, with tickets from £6.50 each.

Thrill seekers can also get their dose of adrenaline at Treetop Extreme, the home of Willen Lake’s high ropes course. After refurbishment this spring, the Explorer course is open for anyone aged six and over and over 1.1 metres tall to take on the course and experience zipwires, tightropes and the thrilling 13-metre Treetop Drop.

Experience thrills on the water with Aqua Parcs’ inflatable obstacle course. The Extreme section is back for another year, featuring the Mammoth which towers over the course and offers giant slides and a 5m cliff jump into the lake.

For those who just want to chill a visit to Splash ‘n’ Play invites visitors to cool down in the summer sunshine. The outdoor splash park has over 60 unique water features and can be booked out for Private Hire for the ultimate summer party. General public sessions last 45 minutes and cost £6.50 per child (up to 13 years old).

Friends and family can also head out on to the lake - hiring a pedalo, kayak or paddleboard for more of a challenge. Boat Hire will be available from the Watersports Centre from 11am to 4pm at weekends and during the school holidays.