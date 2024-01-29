Don't miss this team of Milton Keynes students competing on BBC's University Challenge tonight
and live on Freeview channel 276
A team of students from the Open University in Milton Keynes will be battling it out on University Challenge on BB2 tonight.
The team will be facing students from Trinity College in Cambridge and are hoping for victory.]
Advertisement
Advertisement
Complete with the good wishes of their fellow staff and OU tutors, they will take part in the first round of three quarter-final matches in 8.30pm.
The four-person Team Open, plus a reserve team member, are one of eight teams to get this far. They include Ellie Romans, a nursing student, Mike Holt studying an Open Degree, Ann Gavaghan (captain) studying Art History and James Davidson studying English Literature.
And they will be answering questions on a wide range of subjects from literature to music and sport.
Their achievement represents the furthest a Team Open has reached since OU students David Good, John Burke, Sue Mitchell and Lance Haward won in 1999.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Each year, the team is selected by The Open University Students Association and there is a story discussing the team’s performance so far in the programme.
Lara Munday, Projects Officer for The Open University Students Association, has been closely following the team’s progress She said: “We’re delighted that this fantastic team of OU students have progressed to the quarter finals of University Challenge.
“Having not met each other in person until their interview day, they enthusiastically practiced online together and became a team from afar. They have done themselves and the OU community proud. Good luck Team Open.”