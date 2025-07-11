Visitors to parks across Milton Keynes are being urged not to keep an eye out for fires during the hot weather this weekend

Visitors to parks in Milton Keynes during the current hot spell of weather are being urged to not spark a disaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning has been issued by The Parks Trust, which manages parks and green spaces across the city, ahead of a weekend which is set to see temperatures hit around the 30C mark.

Key messages from the trust include to not operate barbecues or light fires, with barbecues, bonfires and gas stoves all banned in parks across Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are also being urged to not leave glass bottles or cigarettes on the ground, as these can alight on dry grass and start wildfires.

The final key message from the trust is to use litter bins where possible to dispose of rubbish, and if these are full, to take rubbish home.

Anyone who does see a fire should call 999, and use the What3Words app to help the emergency services identify the location.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our parks,” said Grieg Fitzgibbon, health and safety manager at The Parks Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By following these simple guidelines, we can all help prevent fires and keep our green spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

The Parks Trust is responsible for the management of more than 6,000 acres of green space across the city, including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and landscaped areas across Milton Keynes’ grid roads.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.