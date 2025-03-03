Don't throw out your vintage IKEA furniture - it's selling for thousands of pounds in Milton Keynes

‘Outdated’ IKEA furniture bought in the 1970s, 80s and 90s is selling for thousands of pounds to collectors, experts have revealed.

They are urging people not to throw out their old armchairs, sofas amd tables that they once bought becuase they were affordable.

Instead they suggest putting them up for auction, where a single chair can fetch as much as £14,000.

Barnebys’ Annual Market Report has this week highlighted 1970 design as a trend to watch and invest in. And vintage IKEA furniture, once seen as mass-market and affordable, is now being recognised as valuable.

Vintage IKEA furniture is now highly collectable

Early and limited-edition pieces from the 1950s through the 1990s are commanding impressive prices. For example, a recent auction in Stockholm saw an IKEA armchair “Cavelli” by Bengt Ruda fetch £14,000.

The fact that IKEA has produced several classics over the years is news to the art collecting world. But several IKEA designs are sold today at auction for prices that far exceed their original modest purchase price, according to Barnebys, the leading art and antiques search engine that tracks art market trends.

Barnebys host auction houses from around the world on their site visited by 1.6m art and antique collectors a month and offer some 500,000 objects for sale each day. Looking ahead, a resurgence of retro-futurism, blending 1960s and 70s space-age aesthetics with modern sensibilities, is expected in 2025, say their experts.

“Interior design trends in 2025 will celebrate 1970s-inspired aesthetics, marked by sculptural, organic shapes, playful designs, and natural materials,” said Barnaby’s Pontus Silfverstolpe. “These imaginative and often daring styles are set to shape demand across both the auction and second-hand markets.”