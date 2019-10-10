Double yellow lines will stop "inconsiderate" parking by motorists in Milton Keynes

A councillor has welcomed the decision to extend double yellow lines in Milton Keynes.

Town councillor Ed Hume is happy with the decision to extend the yellow lines on Bletchley's Manor Road.

Councillor Ed Hume showing off the extended yellow lines

It comes after he joined forces with Bletchley East Councillor Emily Darlington to secure funding for the new lines.

Cllr Hume, who is a member of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, said: “I was contacted by residents of Manor Road about inconsiderate parking in the cul-de-sac on Manor Road which is causing obstruction to local residents when entering and leaving the cul-de-sac.

"The council consulted with the residents on several options to extend the existing double yellow lines and as a result the council has now acted and installed the much needed double yellow lines.”

Cllr Hume said: "I believe these will make a huge difference. Inconsiderate parking must always be challenged and I am pleased that the work has been completed.

“Tackling inconsiderate parking is about making roads safer and also about removing problems that frankly can drive local residents to despair."