'Downtrodden' Central Milton Keynes market gets trendy new lease of life under new management

It even has its own Instagram page now!
By Sally Murrer
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

The new operators of the city centre’s outdoor market have organised a programme of summer activities as part of their plan to make the place a more ‘modern, and vibrant” destination.

During a special activity week in August, there will be sessions in everything from music and dancing to yoga and therapy held at the market.

A guest chef will cook up recipes from produce sold there and there will even be a special ‘MK Market cocktail’ and its own specially-commissioned poem.

The open market at Central Milton Keynes is being given a 'vibrant' new lease of lifeThe open market at Central Milton Keynes is being given a 'vibrant' new lease of life
The open market at Central Milton Keynes is being given a 'vibrant' new lease of life
The activities run from August 5 to August 13 and a full programme can be found here.

Meanwhile there are plans for shoppers to benefit from additional stalls on the market and enhanced facilities including extra seating and improved lighting.

In April this year the flagging, slightly downtrodden facility was taken over by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) after being run for decades by Bray Associates.

MKDP is the ‘business arm’ of MK City Council and deals with a rich portfolio of land and buildings assets. Its primary role is to use and develop these assets to advance MKCC’s objectives to develop the city.

Their aim is to make the outdoor market a destination in its own right, becoming a buzzing market by day and an entertainment venue at night.

Already they have developed a trendy website for it, as well as Instagram and a Facebook page.

A spokesperson for MKDP said the aim was to” define the future” of the market and create a stronger retail and food destination for Central Milton Keynes, with a “more dynamic and modern customer experience”.

They said the Summer at Milton Keynes Market programme will include free music, yoga and wellness, creative workshops, guest traders, pétanque tournaments and much more.

It will feature The Fandangoe DISCOTECA and The Loss Project, who have invited musicians, artists, dancers, healers and therapists to deliver a activities centred around love, loss, heartbreak and healing.

A new specially commissioned Milton Keynes Market poem will also be launched and read out during the events.

The market has been running for more than 40 years.

