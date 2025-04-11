Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of people died from the heat in the Thames Valley last year, according to figures from the UK Health Security Agency.

During the four heat episodes in the summer of 2024, 43 heat-related deaths were recorded across the Thames Valley - which covers Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

A total of 1,311 heat-related deaths were registered nationally during the same period.

A heat episode is classed as when the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issues an amber warning in at least one region, or the mean Central England Temperature reaches at least 20 degrees Celsius.

Four episodes met this criteria in 2024, a total of 14 days.

A yellow heat health alert is issued when a period of heat is likely to impact most people, but could affect those who are particularly vulnerable.

A more serious amber alert is issued when wider impacts are expected, and the whole population could be at risk.

Older people were more at risk during last summer’s heat episode, with 521 deaths per million people aged 85 and over, and 111 per million people aged 75 to 84.

Danny Gross, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said the figures were "tragic evidence of the lethal impacts of climate breakdown", and called on the Government to tackle rising extreme weather threats.

He said: "The Government's upcoming climate plan will be a litmus test of how serious it is about preventing future heat deaths.

"The plan must enable the UK to hit its legally binding climate targets, while also delivering cheaper energy bills, better public transport and more green jobs.

"Ministers must also do more to protect people across the country from the growing threat posed by extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and floods, by strengthening the Government's woefully inadequate national adaptation programme."

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, warned "periods of heat in the UK are likely to become more intense, longer and more frequent as the world continues to warm", adding there is a "need for a coordinated health response even during less intense periods of heat."