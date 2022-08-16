Dozens of brand new homes completed on green area of Milton Keynes estate
A mini development of new homes built on a grassy area of an existing estate is proving popular with buyers.
The 73 homes were built by Taylor Wimpey on land owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) at Shenley Church End,
The site, at Daubeney Gate, was formerly an unused area of rough grassland on the estate.
MKDP is the ‘business arm’ of Milton Keynes Council but the homes will not used be for council tenants.
Most Popular
-
1
Girl in hospital after car crash near Milton Keynes
-
2
In pictures: Large house with five bedrooms goes on the market for just £260,000 in Milton Keynes
-
3
Parents of missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher leave poignant message on her 23rd birthday
-
4
M1 closed southbound at Milton Keynes following serious collision involving van and crane
-
5
Brand new autism and ADHD clinic offers speedy private assessments to avoid NHS queues for Milton Keynes children and young adults
The development comprises 46 high quality houses with five, four or three bedrooms and these are being sold on the private market.
The remaining 27 homes as classed as affordable.
MKDP says the houses are already proving popular with potential buyers looking for a village setting with easy access to CMK.
MKDP’s Property Development Director Matthew Green said: “It’s great to see yet more high-quality affordable housing available through another of our sites and to see how Taylor Wimpey has optimised the use of space on this site.”