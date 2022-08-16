Dozens of brand new homes completed on green area of Milton Keynes estate

The 73 homes were built by Taylor Wimpey on land owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) at Shenley Church End,

The site, at Daubeney Gate, was formerly an unused area of rough grassland on the estate.

MKDP is the ‘business arm’ of Milton Keynes Council but the homes will not used be for council tenants.

The showhome on the new Shenley Church End development

The development comprises 46 high quality houses with five, four or three bedrooms and these are being sold on the private market.

The remaining 27 homes as classed as affordable.

MKDP says the houses are already proving popular with potential buyers looking for a village setting with easy access to CMK.

MKDP’s Property Development Director Matthew Green said: “It’s great to see yet more high-quality affordable housing available through another of our sites and to see how Taylor Wimpey has optimised the use of space on this site.”