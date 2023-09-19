Dozens of brave people walk through fire to help special Milton Keynes charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK SNAP’s Fire Festival and Dragon’s Firewalk was a burning success this weekend, with 50 brave people walking over hot coals to raise money for the charity.

Hundreds of people attended the festival, which is set to raise thousands of pounds for MK SNAP.

The charity, based at Walnut Tree, helps adults with learning disabilities to lead fulfilling lives and provides life skills, education and work training.

Firewalker Sue Harding braves the burning embers to help MK SNAP

The firewalk was organised by Time4Change Firewalking and involved walking barefoot over red-hot wood embers measuring around 800 degrees.

Supporters, family and friends cheered as each walker took their steps onto the flaming hot path, using the power of mind over matter to demonstrate that anything is possible with self-belief.

The night also included an appearance from an awe-inspiring animatronic dragon, brought to life by the talented artisans at Festive Road, while samba band Bloco Fogo provided live music.

Local food vendors, Jerk ‘n’ Rum, Ridiculous Waffles, The Fat Mallow Co and Little Oven of Joy, offered a range of culinary experiences.

Festive Road provided an animatronic dragon for the Fire Festival

Routeco, Ringway and M&M Supplies sponsored the evening.

Angela Novell, CEO of MK SNAP, said: “It is heartwarming to see our community come together with such enthusiasm and generosity. The funds raised will be instrumental in furthering our mission to empower adults with learning disabilities to live fulfilling lives.”

Melanie Beck, chairperson of MK SNAP, said: “For those who took part you are without doubt legendary.

“To the staff at MK SNAP I cannot stress how amazing this event was and can only guess at the enormous amount of work it took to pull it together”.

The fearless firewalkers were each given a certificate at MK SNAP's Festival of Fire

Hayley Procter, of Scribble Consultancy who led the event, said: “I am so glad to have designed and delivered an event for a charity that is providing such a wonderful service to the community.

“The learners that I have had the pleasure of meeting through my work alongside MK SNAP have shown just how amazing services like those provided by MK SNAP are to the adults with disabilities within Milton Keynes and surrounding areas”.