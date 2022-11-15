Across the country, a record 3,359 firefighters left their jobs last year

Dozens of firefighters left the service in Bucks and Milton Keynes last year, new figures show.

Across England, a record number of firefighters left the industry last year – as unions remain embroiled in a pay dispute during the cost of living crisis.

The Fire Brigades Union said low pay alongside tighter budgets is to blame for workers leaving the industry.

Home Office figures show 43 full-time and on-call firefighters left the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service in 2021-22 – up from 34 the year before.

However, this was below the 90 leavers recorded in 2015-16 – the highest number seen since 2009-10, when records began.

Across the country, a record 3,359 firefighters left their jobs last year – a 28 per cent increase on 2,628 in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the total number of employees leaving the fire industry, which includes support and fire control staff as well as firefighters themselves, also reached a record high last year of 4,640.

In Bucks, 18 other staff left in 2021-22, meaning a total of 61 employees left the fire service.

The FBU said pay across the industry must be addressed to prevent further departures, with many "unable to pay for their families' cost of living".

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the union, said no firefighters and control staff should have to use foodbanks or struggle to pay the bills.

"It is a totally disgusting state of affairs for us as a society," added Mr Wrack.

"We need to think seriously about increasing pay, or the numbers of people leaving will increase – and the quality of life of tens of thousands of the most important people in society will continue to decrease."

Early or normal retirement was the most common reason for leaving nationally, accounting for 35 per cent of all departing staff last year.

Meanwhile, 69 per cent more staff resigned to take up alternative employment in 2021-22 than the year before.

Figures on fire service leavers cover the headcount, rather than the number of equivalent full-time workers – but FTE firefighters have also continued to decline across England.

Numbers fell for the 15th successive year to 31,100 as of the end of March, meaning there are now 27 per cent fewer FTE firefighters across the country than in 2007, when there were 42,400.

Bucks had 385 FTE firefighters last year – though this was up from 376 the year before.

Mr Wrack said tightening budgets are to blame for the declining numbers on a national scale.

"We cannot continue to have a situation where threadbare fire services are meant to keep our communities safe," he added.

"Firefighters and control staff need to get the proper resources to do their jobs. Anything else lets firefighters and control staff down and lets the public down."

The Home Office said it has "consistently given fire services the resources they need to keep people safe", including £2.5 billion in funding this year.