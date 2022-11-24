The first homes at Bellway’s latest development in MK have now gone on sale – most of them with a price tag of more than half a million pounds

The housebuilder is delivering 175 properties in the first phase of Bellway at Whitehouse Park.

And the cheapest one of them currently on the market is a three bed detached home called ‘The Tenterer’, with prices starting at £455,00.

Most expensive is ‘The Philosopher’ which has four bedrooms and costs from £590,000.

But Bellway bosses say the development will also include 53 “affordable” homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

A further 277 homes will follow, bringing Bellway’s total contribution to MK’s Western Expansion Area to 452 properties.

Phase one at Bellway at Whitehouse Park will feature a mix of two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale on land off Watling Street.

Bellway sales director Luke Southgate said: “With construction work underway and first homes now released for sale, we are on schedule to finish the first properties on site in February 2023.”

Bellway is also currently building at two developments in Wavendon, one at Tattenhoe Park, and hopes to start construction work on a new site in Greenleys next summer.

“We have strong ties to MK as our divisional office is based in the city and are committed to helping to provide the new homes which are needed for the city to continue to grow and thrive,” said Luke.

