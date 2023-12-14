Dozens of patients faced ambulance delays at Milton Keynes University Hospital

Five patients had to wait over an hour

Dozens of ambulance patients faced significant delays when being handed over to accident and emergency services at Milton Keynes University Hospital in the week to December 3, new figures show.

Ambulance services across England have improved in the first week of the month this year compared to the same period last year.

However, experts said while there is hope this winter will not be a repeat of the last, it is still unlikely ambulance handovers will get below the 15-minute target.

NHS England figures show 32 patients waited between 30 and 60 minutes in an ambulance when they arrived at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 3.

This meant 13% of 253 patients experienced delays – a significant decrease from 100% during the same period in 2022. The figures cover patients for whom the handover time was known.

Meanwhile, five other people (2%) were forced to wait for more than an hour, and 133 handovers (53%) took between 15 and 30 minutes.

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at health think tank The King's Fund, said: “The combination of tight budgets, rising Covid-19 and flu cases, and industrial action, make it unlikely that ambulance handovers will get below the 15-minute target this winter.

“The Government needs more long-term, big-picture thinking if it’s to truly solve the issue of ambulance handover delays.”

The NHS states trusts should complete 95% of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes and all should be conducted in less than one hour.

But across the country, 10% of patients were held for over an hour in the week to December 3, while 17% took at least 30 minutes.

Ms Jefferies added: “Long queues of ambulances waiting to handover outside A&E have a real impact on patient safety, patient experience, and the morale of staff.

“These figures suggest there is some hope for the NHS that this winter will not be a repeat of last. However, there is no doubt this will still be a tough winter for ambulance crews and A&E staff alike.”

Jessica Morris, fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said: “While ambulance handover delays have improved somewhat when compared with this time last year, the situation in 2022 was truly dire and the problems facing emergency care were compounded by the ambulance staff strikes we saw last winter.”

Ms Morris added she expects more difficult weeks ahead thanks to very high bed occupancy rates and the threat of looming strikes.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “This year, we set out our plans for winter earlier than ever before.