Drab courtyard transformed into garden for sick children to play in at Milton Keynes hospital

A local garden company has transformed a drab courtyard into a play space for sick children at MK hospital.

Zane Keeble from city-based Golden Gardens describes his big-hearted charity project as the hardest he’s ever done.

The space had been neglected for years and he wanted to turn into into a safe place for youngsters to play as well as a place for parents to sit and relax.

Zane got together with Luke Timberland, owner of the city’s Salt Shack crystal, mineral and salt lamp seller, to finance the project.

The garden will be a safe haven for children to play at Milton Keynes hospital

"We’ve both have had our children in the sick children’s ward.. Luke has a disabled son and has spent many, many months in the there,” he said.

"The courtyard hadn’t been touched in nearly 20 years was unhygienic, unsafe and only part of it could be used.”

Zane designed an area that was predominantly artificial grass so it was safe for the kids to play, not messy and easy to clean. He used planters to accomodate the shrubs and flowers and persuaded local suppliers to donate materials.

But then, he said, the stress began!

!The initial strip-out was extremely stressful as we had to put floor protection down in the hallways with children and other patients get cut off to theatre for operations. I had to install barriers also to prevent anyone from getting in way or getting hurt with materials coming in and out non-stop.

"I didn’t understand the magnitude all the repercussions until all of this was started. It took three times as long, rained most of time and cost over £20,000.”

But every penny was worth it, said Zane.

“The saving glory is this will be used by many thousands of sick children and help them to recover quickly in a relaxing clean safe environment. I sincerely hope this brings a bit of positivity and helps sick children to recover quickly.”

The new garden was officially opened by the Mayor of Milton Keynes ina special ceremony last week. Hospital bosses were there, along with the children’s nurses and all the people who had worked on the job.