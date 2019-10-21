Drag Race star is coming to Milton Keynes

A drag queen who got RuPaul's seal of approval is coming to Milton Keynes.

Charlie Hides, who Cher called her “favourite impersonator”, will be hosting a drag bingo show night next month at The Galleon Old, Wolverton

Drag Race star Charlie Hides

The reality star, who appeared on the 9th season of the American drag show, will be at the venue on Wednesday, November 29.

After selling out in Hertfordshire, Hampshire and Kent, Drag Queen Bingo coincides with the release of RuPaul's Drag Race UK which is currently showing on BBC iPlayer.

Drag bingo will include stand up comedy, songs and camp prizes.

Charlie Hides is known for his YouTube channel where he impersonates dozens of celebrities including, Madonna, Cher, Lady Gaga and Joan Rivers.

Before appearing on the US version of RuPaul's Drag Race, he featured on Big Brother's Bit on the Side and won a Royal Television Society Award for his one-man comedy special.

The US-born queen was both the oldest-ever contestant on the show, at 52, and the show's first British resident to compete.

For more information, go to the event's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/events/560103398090674/