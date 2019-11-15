Dramatic scenes as picture shows car mounted during school run in Milton Keynes

This picture posted on social media shows the shocking scene which greeted fire fighters outside a primary school in Milton Keynes on Friday afternoon.

A car ended up mounting what appears to be a Fiat Panda during the school run just after 3pm outside Wavendon Gate Primary School opposite Shuttleworth Grove.

A picture from the incident was posted on Facebook

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service attended the collision which involved two cars on Gregories Drive.

One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Bletchley and an officer attended.

But thankfully the picture - posted on the Walnut Tree and Surrounding Area Community Facebook page by an eyewitness - is more dramatic than the outcome as a spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no-one was trapped or injured in the incident.