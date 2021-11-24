Draught beer now available on tap in Milton Keynes supermarket

Asda has this week launched a range of craft beers and ciders on draught on their Bletchley store.

Re-usable 1L or 2L glass containers can be filled straight from the draught pumps and there will be a menu of 12 regularly changing brews.

Asda partnered with specialist retailer Craft on Draft to launched the facility and say the intention is to showcase the best of small batch beer production while offering shoppers a more sustainable way to buy their beer and cider.

Up to 12 different brews will be on offer

The containers can then either be kept or brought back to store to be refilled again.

The trial is part of Asda’s ‘test and learn’ partnership strategy, which sees it bring relevant brands and services into stores.

Matt Harrison, senior director of business development and strategic partnerships at Asda, told the Retail Gazette: “As part of our partnership strategy we want to bring new and exciting concepts into stores that have never before been seen by our customers – and Craft on Draft is a great example of this.

“The Craft on Draft team’s expertise in the hospitality industry will bring a range of drinks to our store that are unlikely to be found elsewhere and that complement our strong existing beers, wines and spirits offer.

Asda at Bletchley

“The refillable element of the trial gives customers the chance to pick up a new tipple and make a small change to help them shop more sustainably in our Milton Keynes store.”

Craig Bell, Co-Founder at Craft on Draft, said: “We’re proud to be launching this new concept exclusively with Asda and have secured some interesting beers for the whole of December, with even more low and no alcohol options to come in January.

“We’re passionate about craft beers and ciders and aim to showcase the best small batch brews to bring something new and different to Asda customers.