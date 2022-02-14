Dream eco homes created to replace eyesore with 'stomach-churning' living conditions on Milton Keynes estate

More than 200 new eco homes, complete with courtyards and play areas will replace the eyesore Serpentine Court on Bletchley's Lakes Estate.

The design of the new homes is to be unveiled by architects later this month, MK Council has announced today.

The move is part of major regeneration plans for the 1960s-built Lakes Estate. All the proposals were given planning consent in 2020, following three years of engagement with the local community.

Serpentine Court

More than 90% of voters sought to demolish Serpentine Court, where living conditions were once described as almost vomit-inducing' by a councillorCllr Alan Rankine was describing a visit made to the flats in 2019. He outlined concerns with pests, condensation, "cockroaches feeding on silverfish,” and rubbish. He said at the time: "“We had to navigate our way around puddles of urine. It was almost vomit-inducing. That building needs to come down."

Now, finally, the first phase of the new plans is taking shape and, with essential ground works completed, the council is ready to seek contractors to build 202 new eco-friendly council homes, new community spaces and a nursery on the site.

Architects are already on board, and have been asked to create home designs that reflect local people’s feedback. The architectural plans will be on display at the Spotlight Community Centre for residents to view from 23 February.

MK Council will take a 'precautionary legal decision' later this month which will give it powers to purchase any non-residential properties or land it needs to as part of the project. The council must obtain these powers on legal grounds, but does not expect that it will need to use them.

Artists' impression of the new homes

Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington said: “We’re getting closer on this project and there is a real feeling of hope in the Lakes Estate. The community have put in a tremendous amount of work to get to this stage and we’re pleased that progress is being made."