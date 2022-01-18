Dream jobs up for grabs at Parks Trust for people who love the outdoors in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust is looking for more employees to help to make a difference to Milton Keynes’ green spaces and communities.

A variety of jobs are on offer, including landscape management, finance, property management, marketing, events and outdoor learning.

There are also roles based at Willen Lake, one of the Parks Trust's most popular venues.

The jobs are great for people who love being outdoors

Applicants must have a shared passion for the outdoors, parks and the environment and in return they will receive a competitive salary, ongoing training and development and an "excellent" contributory pension scheme

The Trust is a self-financing charity that cares for over 6,000 acres of green space across the city. Their aim is to provide beautiful, diverse and sustainable parks, lakes, woods and landscapes that will be loved by the people of Milton Keynes,

Among the jobs on offer is a Head of Property, who will be a key member of the management team responsible for delivering The Parks Trust’s long-

term vision and strategy, business plan and annual budget.

Several roles are available at Willen Lake

The Head of Property leads the Property and Facilities Management team and the income from the national portfolio helps to secure the long-term financial viability of the Trust.

The Trust is also looking for a creative and experienced PR and Marketing Manager to join their team on a 12-month fixed term contract starting in March 2022. This is a varied role with lots of interesting projects across different brands. The aim of this role is to help increase the usage of the parks and attendance at events whilst providing communications and marketing support across the organisation.

There are also have some trainee roles available. The Trust is searching for enthusiastic people looking to develop a career in horticulture to join their Landscaping team. They will complete an 18-month training scheme which includes attendance at appropriate courses.

Willen Lake also has a varied range of job roles to suit everyone.

Some jobs involve working with children

"Whether you want to be delivering sessions out on the water, scaling the heights of Treetop Extreme, or keeping children entertained at Splash ‘n’ Play, there’s a role for you. If you’re passionate about outdoor activities and delivering fantastic service to the public, then you might be interested in the variety of supervisory roles available for their 2022 seaso," said a Parks Trust spokesman.

Benefits of working for the Trust also include enhanced maternity and paternity allowances, a medical cash plan, employee assistance programme (EAP), generous annual leave entitlement increasing with long service, salary sacrifice schemes for Tech purchases and electric cars, and a great office in a parkland setting with free parking

The Parks Trust is committed to equality of opportunity for all staff and applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships.