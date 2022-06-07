Drinks company offers Milton Keynes people the chance to get paid £500 to watch Love Island

WKD has announced a new role which will see one lucky applicant getting paid £500 to watch the popular ITV relationship show all summer long.

The position has been advertised to celebrate the return of its Love Island partnership and is open to applicants over the age of 18.

The chosen WKD Love Island Professional (L.I.P) will be required to keep up to date with all the drama, chats by the firepit and their favourite islanders cracking on before reporting their findings back to WKD bosses.

WKD is seeking the ultimate Love Island fan

The drinks brand will also be providing free bottles of its Limited Edition WKD Pink Love Island bottles to add to their viewing experience.

And the lucky candidate will even get two tickets, for themselves and a friend, to be in the audience of Love Island Aftersun.

The popular reality series returned to our screens yesterday (Monday) and fans across the country are gearing up for a summer of dating dramas.

Alison Gray, Head of Brand at WKD, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Love Island as its official alcohol partner again this year, and to celebrate, we’re on the hunt for the UK’s first ever WKD Love Island Professional.

“We’re looking for the ultimate Love Island specialist, who likes nothing more than keeping up with all the shenanigans in the villa. If you think this sounds like you’re our type on paper, and you also love WKD, then we want to hear from you!

She added: “After seeing how much fans loved our limited edition WKD Pink Love Island bottle last year, we can’t wait to bring them back for the new season, and we’ll make sure our WKD Love Island Professional has the perfect summer drink to sip while they’re hard at work.”

Those who think they might fit the bill should apply here before Friday 10 June, explaining why they think they should be WKD’s Love Island Professional.