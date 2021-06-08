Drive-in cinema announces blockbuster programme for Milton Keynes this summer

Nightflix Drive-in cinema is back in MK this summer with a string of blockbusters for people to view from the comfort of their own cars.

And the company is offering a 50% discount on tickets booked before June 11, using the code SUMMER50.

This Hollywood releases during June and July include The Quiet Place 2, In The Heights, Cruella, Fast & Furious 9, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Marvel’s latest movie release Black Widow.

Drive-in cinema is proving a big success in MK

There will also be a list of firm drive-in favourites including Grease, The Goonies, The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Joker and A Star Is Born.

All Nightflix sites follow current Covid and social distancing guidelines, and will be offering food and beverage options for audiences.

Nightflix CEO Ben Stonehouse said: “Following the amazing demand we’ve seen with our drive-in cinemas around the UK, we are thrilled to bring the latest releases to audiences. We are even prouder to be able to offer this exclusive 50% discount fee on tickets to this season’s exciting new films for those audiences who are quickest off the mark. This limited time offer makes watching a film from your own vehicle that much more attractive an option for the evening’s entertainment.”