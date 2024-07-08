Driver, 46, killed after colliding with central barrier on A5 in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at around 10.30am when a white Mercedes travelling south, joined the road from A509 Portway, then collided with the central barrier ending up on the opposite side of the road.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of South Central Ambulance Service. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.
Investigating officer PC Amy Harnett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, a man had died. The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with their family at this extremely upsetting time.
“At this time this collision is not being treated as suspicious but I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward and assist us with our enquiries.
“I am particularly looking to hear from anyone who may have been travelling southbound on the A5 and who has dash-cam which has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please contact us in case it has captured something that could help our investigation.
“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240319737.
“Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”