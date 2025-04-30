Driver fined for having a wee on the hard shoulder of motorway near Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Policing imposing a fine on a person caught using the hard shoulder as a toilet has sparked a social media debate on motorway etiquette.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit proudly posted on social media this week about how they caught the person in the act.

They said: “A lovely drive down the motorway in the morning sunshine was interrupted by this motorist who was using the hard shoulder as a toilet.

“What made it worse is they had only just passed the services and were only a few miles from the next.”

The driver was fined

The officers added: “Not only is this unhygienic, it is dangerous for those that need the hard shoulder in a genuine emergency.

“This has turned out to be a very expensive bathroom break as the motorist given a fine for improper use of the hard shoulder.”

But many members of the public defended the motorist and admitted they had done the same in an emergency situation.

"He may have had a medical condition that meant he could not wait,” said one. “Some people have a genuine reason they can't hold it in as well as everyone else”.

Another asked: “Would you have fined the person if they stopped due to a young child needing the toilet? This is common unfortunately.”

And a third wrote: “Yes we know stopping in the hard shoulder is extremely dangerous. So is driving without due care and attention, which in itself could result in an accident. Try doing anything when you need a pee….”