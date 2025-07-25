Driver rescued from car after three-vehicle collision on M1 near Milton Keynes
The crash took place just before 7.30pm on Thursday July 24 and involved two cars and a heavy goods vehicle.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that three fire crews attended the scene alongside a Technical Rescue Unit.
The driver of the heavy goods vehicle and one of their cars were out of their vehicles uninjured, however when fire crews arrived the driver of the second car was physically trapped.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the driver and handed them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
The road was closed for around two hours, with a diversion route put in place, to allow emergency services to conduct work at the scene.
National Highways reported that the incident caused delays for motorists of around half an hour and three miles of congestion.