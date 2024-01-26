Drivers advised of Milton Keynes road closures to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are advised of road closures to avoid in the Milton Keynes area with some delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list issued by National Highways includes four closures already in place that are expected to continue, including:

> M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm January 8 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Hartwell - lane closures for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm October 30 2023 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Stony Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor to Portway - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm February 4 to 5am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.