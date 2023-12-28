Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Milton Keynes are advised of the following road closures to watch out for over the New Year.

One is expected to cause moderate delays with motorists facing a hold-up of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

> A5, from 8pm October 30 2023 to 6am March 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Three further closures over the next two weeks include:

> A5, from 8pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - outer ring management and lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm January 8 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Hartwell - lane closures for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

To help minimise disruption, National Highways halted or removed many roadworks on the county's motorway and major A-road network over the festive period and until Tuesday, January 2.