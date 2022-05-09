Drivers advised of six road closures to avoid in Milton Keynes this week

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

> A5, from 8pm April 19 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal works on behalf of Highways England.

Drivers warned over possible delays due to road closures

> A5, from 8pm April 24 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, junction with Kellys Kitchen Roundabout. Works under 24 hour lane closure of dedicated lane to Brickhill Road for developer works on behalf of Winvic.

> M1, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 Border - Various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

Further closures to start over the next seven days:

> A5, from 5pm to 11pm on May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event : Stadium MK - My Chemical Romance - Mod effect on traffic A5.

> A5, from 9pm May 19 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Flying Fox Roundabout to Old Strattford - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.