Police are appealing for witnesses and good Samaritans who treated the victims after a two-vehicle crash in Haversham on Friday afternoon

The drivers of two vehicles remain in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Haversham on Friday July 25.

A red Ford Fiesta collided with a red MG HS Trophy at 4.15pm between Wolverton Road and High Street, near to Crossroads Farm.

Bucks Fire and Rescue service attended the incident and reported that one adult was physically trapped inside their vehicle, and one adult and one child were trapped in a separate car.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the individuals from the vehicles, with the fire service also reporting that the child suffered minor injuries.

Investigating officer PC Steve Leathersich from Thames Valley Police’s roads policing department, said: “There are believed to be a number of witnesses as well as Good Samaritans who provided first aid to both drivers.

“We would like these people to get in touch with us, so we can build up a picture of what happened.

“If you were one of these people or have footage from the area, please contact us as soon as possible.

“You can leave information via our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43250376443.”