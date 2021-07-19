Drivers in Milton Keynes are worst in the country for abusing Blue Badge parking spaces

Motorists in Milton Keynes were handed the highest number of Blue Badge related fines last year, a study has revealed.

A staggering 5,962 fixed penalty fines were issued during 2020 for Blue Badge offences throughout the borough.

The misdemeanours included parking in a disabled space without displaying a badge using an invalid badge, using a lost or stolen badge and the use of a badge by an unauthorised person.

MK had the highest number of fines in the country for Blue Badge parking abuse last year

Research by insurance company Uswitch.com collected and analysed Freedom of Information requests to councils around the UK.

MK ranked highest of all for Blue Badge offence, with Manchester second and Leeds third. But much of this could be down to the effectiveness of the local council in enforcing the checks and fines.

Joel Kempson, car insurance expert at Uswitch.com said: “The Blue Badge scheme was introduced by the Government to help those with mobility issues park close to where they need to go.

“This includes allowing drivers to park on yellow lines for up to three hours, on the street for free where there are parking metres or in designated disabled spaces."

He added: “Drivers who abuse the Blue Badge policy could face a fine of up to £1,000. Yet despite the risk of hefty penalties, it’s clear the law is disregarded by many motorists risking large fines to park for free or closer to their destination.

“Policies are enforced by the local council in each area. Milton Keynes Council were the most effective enforcers, issuing over 5,900 fines, the highest amount of penalties in the UK.