Drivers in Milton Keynes warned of severe delays on A5 over next fortnight

Motorists in Milton Keynes are advised to avoid the following closures, including one which is expected to cause severe delays of at least half an hour.

The latest works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

> M1, from midnight, July 1 to 11.59pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 entry and exit slip - no carriageway incursion for directional drill works on behalf of ESP Electricity.

> A5, from 8pm April 24 2024 to 6am January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

A further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm July 16 to 6am July 18, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor roundabout northbound, entry slip road closure and lane one for bridge inspection on behalf of Network Rail.

> A5, from 8pm July 18 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

>A5, from 8pm July 18 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Redmoor - exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Redmoor to Kellys Kitchen - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen - lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm July 23 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Between Little Brickhill, junction and Kellys Kitchen roundabout - Lane closures for manhole inspections on behalf of BT.

> A5, from 8pm July 23 to 5am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Bletcham Way - exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm July 23 to 5am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Portway - carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.